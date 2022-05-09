Where the longest tunnel in Romania will be built?

The longest tunnel in Romania is one step closer to construction, after the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) sent to ANAP for validation the documentation for the second stage of the tender for the section Poarta Sălajului – Zalău – Nuşfalău, which includes and the Meseş tunnel (Transylvania Highway).

The documentation for the second stage of the tender for the Transylvania highway section, which will also include the Meseș tunnel, was submitted by the Road Company to ANAP. The tunnel will have two galleries and two lanes in each direction and will have a length of 2.9 kilometers.

The first stage of the tender for this lot was launched, in April 2020, at an estimated price of 4.5 billion lei (excluding VAT).

“The most difficult lot of the Transylvania highway has a length of 41 km, of which 2.9 km is the Meseş tunnel, with an estimated cost of approximately 1 billion lei (excluding VAT). The (drilled) tunnel will have two galleries and two lanes in each direction. 65 viaducts, bridges and passages will be built on this lot, with a total length of 13 km”, Transports minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

The contract, funded by POT 2021-2027, provides for 12 months for design and 36 months for the execution of works.