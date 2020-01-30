Which are the Top Employers 2020 in Romania?

Multinational companies such as Vodafone, Lidl or Kauflland have been named the 2020 Top Employers in Romania by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices.

Vodafone Romania is among the companies officially been certified as Top Employer 2020. The designation is the result of a thorough evaluation, which is usually conducted along several weeks and emphasizes ten key HR themes and best-practices any top employer should take into consideration for the well-being and proper development of their employees.

“It is an honor for us to be recognized as a top employer, especially when it comes from a very reputable organization in this domain, like the Top Employers Institute. This is something we aimed at and worked for since always – to ensure outstanding people practices for all our employees, as well as for our job candidates. First of all, this certification offered to Vodafone Romania is a token of the company’s steady performance in HR operations and care to ensure best-practices in the field. At Vodafone, we are like a big family, where the growth of one member means the success of the entire company and I am very proud of our team! Secondly, this certification programme will enable our organisation to better assess and improve our workplace environment, which is a top priority on our agenda”, stated Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone and UPC Romania.

Top Employers Institute is an organization with a history of over 25 years, globally recognized for its evaluation practices and audit methodologies. So far, the Institute has certified over 1,600 organisations in 119 countries/regions, impacting 6,900,000 employees worldwide. In order to obtain a certificate, an aspiring employer has to undergo a thorough screening and evaluation process, which mainly encompasses over 100 questions that cover 600 “People Development” practices. The assessed practices spread across ten key HR themes, which are: Culture, Workforce Planning, Talent Strategy, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning and Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Compensation & Benefits, Career & Succession Management.

As planning to increase the gross minimum wage as of March 1, 2020, Kaufland Romania has also won the Top Employer certification in Romania, for the fifth year in a row, and as Top Employer in Europe for the second year in a row.

The gross minimum wage within Kaufland Romania will mount to RON 3,650 as of March. The retail group also intends to create over 1,000 new jobs in Romania.

Marco Hößl, CEO Kaufland Romania stated that the company has assumed the commitment to enable a fair working environment and to provide competitive salary packages. He also said they are constantly preoccupied to “expand the list of benefits for the employees, in order to really contribute to their personal and professional development”.

Lidl Romania has also been certified as among the Top Employers 2020 in Romania, for the fourth year in a row.

Following the audit, Lidl Romana has registered a total score of 81%, 4pc more compared to the score obtained last year. The company posted increases on 6 out of ten assessed categories. The highest score was obtained on Leadership & Development (93%), which analyses the investment in the employees in management positions and the ones who have potential to advance.