Which are the Top employers in Romania in 2020?

Microsoft România, 2Checkout (now Verifone), Nobel, Softbinator Technologies, and Cornerstone Technologies are the most appreciated companies in Romania by their employees, according to “Top employers 2020”, ranking made by the Undelucram. ro platform. This is the only top in Romania made according to the employees’ opinions and not according to the companies’ public image.

The top, in its fIfth edition, was made in the period December 1, 2019 – November 15, 2020, for this being taken into account the opinions of 120,000 users of the Undelucram.ro platform. The ranking was realized based on an index obtained from the average grades given to employers by employees or former employees and the number of reviews registered in the platform. The evaluation was realized based on criteria such as advancement opportunities, salary package, management, free time versus office time, procedures, and company values.

This year, Microsoft returned to the first position in the top after occupying this place in 2018 and 2016. The software company is among the top five places since 2016, since the first edition of the top. Last year, the first position in the general ranking was occupied by the debt management company KRUK România.

One of the surprises of this year is the entry for the first time in the top 10 of an education company, more precisely of the network of programming schools for children Logiscool România.

Among the top ten places, seven positions are occupied by technology companies. The rest of the companies belong to fields such as auto (Autonom), financial (KRUK România), and retail (Decathlon România).

At the same time, among the companies that were in the top last year are Microsoft România, 2Checkout (now Verifone), Nobel, Cegeka România, KRUK România, and Decathlon România.

“This year’s top reconfirms that IT is a field that pays a lot of attention to employees and has continued to do so in 2020. This year it has been more important than ever to maintain a community and keeping transparency and interaction has been a great challenge for companies. Two of the companies – Microsoft and Nobel – have been in the rankings since the first edition, which shows the attention they have to their own employees. We are also glad that we have an education brand for the first time in the top 10; it is an education brand from the IT area”, says Costin Tudor, founder, and CEO of Undelucram.ro.

TOP EMPLOYERS 2020 at the national level, according to the field of activity

Microsoft România 2Checkout (now Verifone) Nobel Softbinator Technologies CornerstoneTechnologies Autonom Cegeka România KRUK România Logiscool România Decathlon România

TOP EMPLOYERS 2020 by categories, depending on the field of activity

Banking and financial institutions

Libra Internet Bank BCR – Banca Comercială Română ING Bank România Banca Transilvania Raiffeisen Bank

Telecomunications

Orange România Vodafone România RCS&RDS UPC România Telekom România

IT&C

Microsoft România 2Checkout (now Verifone) Nobel Softbinator Technologies Cornerstone Technologies

BPO&Services

Accenture România Societe Generale European Business Services British American Tobacco România Office Depot Genpact România

Consulting Services

EY România Deloitte România KPMG România PwC România BearingPoint România

Food retail

Kaufland România Lidl România Mega Image Carrefour România Auchan România

Non-food retail

Decathlon România JYSK România Dedeman Pepco România Leroy Merlin România

Production

Continental România Michelin România British American Tobacco România OMV Petrom Emerson