Which is the neighborhood with the highest number of premium and luxury residential compounds in Bucharest?

The Pipera area in Northern Bucharest represents one of the biggest attractions for young families and those looking to make a real estate investment that guarantees generous returns through rentals or resale – this is the conclusion of the North Bucharest Investments Report regarding the Pipera area.

The neighborhood benefits from numerous advantages, ranging from well-developed infrastructure to a buyer profile inclined towards profitable investments and an optimal living environment.

Excellent infrastructure:

Pipera enjoys a strategic location, being situated just a 10-minute drive from the Bucharest Ring Road and the exit to the A3 highway. The neighborhood’s main arteries include Pipera Boulevard and Erou Iancu Nicolae Street, which provide quick access to the city center, the Zoo area, the Baneasa commercial area, and Otopeni International Airport.

A diverse buyer profile:

Pipera specifically attracts young families, with an average age of 38. The majority of buyers are married, have completed higher education, and work in corporations, holding middle and top management positions. Among the predominant professions are IT specialists and individuals from the financial sector, with monthly incomes that exceed 8,000 lei.

A positive evolution of real estate prices:

The economic development of Romania in recent decades has led to a significant expansion of the Pipera area, transforming it into one of the most attractive zones for real estate investments. Prestigious international schools, commercial centers hosting renowned brands, and major real estate developers have chosen to invest in Pipera.

“This increased interest in the area has resulted in a long-term constant increase in housing prices, ensuring a good return on all real estate investments in Pipera. Currently, the average price per square meter exceeds 2,200 euros, compared to approximately 1,000 euros in 2015. The North Bucharest Investments Report indicates that the trend of price growth will continue into 2024, making the Pipera area a very attractive long-term option for investors,” stated Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

So, Pipera is becoming an alternative to the Herăstrău and Primăverii areas due to lower prices per square meter and comparable amenities and positioning.

The area benefits from excellent infrastructure, being just a few minutes away from parks, shopping centers, and major transportation routes.

“The residential complexes in Pipera, such as ARQA Jolie Village, Nusco City, H Pipera, MTM Sky Residence, North Avenue, Pipera H, North Gate, First Estates, or Crystal North, offer premium finishes and facilities that meet the demands of all categories of buyers. This mix of advantages makes Pipera an attractive option for those seeking a comfortable, intimate, and luxurious lifestyle,” stated Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.