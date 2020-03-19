Which sectors will be mostly impacted by Coronavirus worldwide?

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that industrial goods, finance and services are the most impacted stock sectors due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For the last one week, one month and three months the stock performance was -16.6%, -31.6% and -28.1% respectively.

Over the last one week, industrial goods performance stood at -19.6% followed by the finance industry at -14.6% while service industry stocks were -14.6%.

Elsewhere, over the last one and three months, the performance remained poor. For the last 30 days, the stock performance for industrial goods, finance, and services sectors was -34.6%, -32.1% and -26.8% respectively. For the last three months, industrial goods were the most impacted stock at -32.0% followed by finance with -29.9% while services had -22.4%.

Healthcare sector the least affected

Interestingly, over the last month, the healthcare sector was the least affected at -19.3%. Compared to three months ago, the health sector performance stood at -16.0%. According to the report:

“Although almost all sectors have been hit by the Coronavirus crisis, with time, the healthcare sector appears to be the least affected.”

Currently, the real impact of the virus on the economy will not be estimated. The outcome can be deduced by keenly following the extent to which measures such government shutdowns and travel bans are going to last.

