Who are the six Romanian billionaires in the Forbes top?

The ranking made by Forbes Magazine of the richest people in the world, for this year, also includes six Romanians. The total wealth of the six amounts to 10 billion dollars.

The richest Romanian is Daniel Dines, the founder and CEO of a global software company. His fortune is estimated at $ 2.9 billion, making him the 1,053rd richest man in the world.

Former tennis player Ion Țiriac also appears on the list, with a fortune of 1.6 billion dollars. He works in real estate, automotive, and financial services.

Among the top billionaires is Ion Stoica, who founded a software company for enterprises, together with Matei Zaharia. Each has a fortune of 1.6 billion dollars.

The ranking continues with the two Pavăl brothers, who own a large building materials store in the country. But the seats are different. Dragoș Pavăl is ranked 1,929th in the world’s top billionaires, with an estimated fortune of $ 1.5 billion. A little lower in the rankings is Adrian Pavăl, who has a fortune amounting to one billion dollars.

This year, there are 87 billionaires less in the world than in 2021. Their exit from the top of the billionaires was determined by the effects of the war, but also of the pandemic. Still the richest man in the world remains Elon Musk, who has an estimated fortune of $ 219 billion.

Romanian billionaires on the Forbes list

1,053rd place – Daniel Dines

Wealth: $ 2.9 billion

The CEO of a company that owns a platform for automating robotic processes.

1,818th place – Ion Țiriac

Wealth: $ 1.6 billion

Former tennis player, owner of some companies in the banking, car and real estate fields

1,818th place – Ion Stoica

Wealth: 1.6 billion euros

He founded a business software company

Place 1,818 – Matei Zaharia

Wealth: 1.6 billion euros

He founded a business software company

1929 place – Dragoș Pavăl

Wealth: $ 1.5 billion

He owns a chain of DIY stores

2,578th place – Adrian Pavăl

Wealth: $ 1 billion

He owns a chain of DIY stores.

