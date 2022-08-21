Why Romania Software Outsourcing Is So Attractive for Business Owners

If you have a product idea in mind, hiring developers within your country or city seems natural. Yet, it’s not the only option. More and more companies opt for software outsourcing, and there are solid grounds for it.

IT outsourcing, a $1.3 trillion matter, offers numerous benefits to business owners. Decent quality at reasonable costs and access to a vast talent pool are just a few among them.

You can delegate development tasks to numerous countries, and today we’ll talk about one of them. Romania software outsourcing is attractive if you need outstanding talent, a convenient geographic location, and affordable services.

Let’s discuss IT outsourcing Romania in general, developers’ skills and expertise, and reasons to transfer software building duties into this country.

Outsourcing Software Development to Romania: What to Expect

Software development in Romania is one of the most promising destinations if we talk about Eastern Europe. The country has a powerful IT ecosystem, a rapidly growing economy, and a convenient geographical location.

According to Nexten.io, in 2018, the number of certified software developers in Romania was 105,170. Also, the same report claims that this number is growing by at least 7,000 people every year.

More and more Romanian students choose the technical field and successfully find work in their country. Only in 2022 will IT specialists’ employment levels increase by 3.5%.

Furthermore, the software development market in Romania is estimated at $3.2 billion in 2022. Today, there are more than 7,900 IT companies, which is a 0.7% increase compared to 2021.

If we talk about the economy of Romania, it’s developing at a breakneck pace. In 2019, the World Bank classified this country as high-income for the first time. And according to the 2022 Index of Economic Freedom report, Romania’s economic freedom rating is about 67%. It is equivalent to 47th place among all countries in the world.

Thus, software development Romania makes sense. You can be sure of the specialists’ top qualifications and benefit from doing business here.

Romanian Developer Skills: What to Look For

As you already know, the Romanian software developer talent pool is extremely wide. So if you opt for IT nearshoring Romania, how do you choose the right workers among the 100,000+ available?

First, you must weigh your requirements and the specifications of your project. Based on this, you’ll determine the approximate skillset of your ideal developer.

Let’s talk about the skills of Romanian software engineers in more detail. What knowledge of these specialists should you pay attention to?

Several-month courses are not equal to a comprehensive technical education. Therefore, give preference to certified candidates. There are a lot of them in Romania.

Experience and portfolio. Previous experience in your niche and a solid portfolio are the advantages of a Romanian candidate. Make sure your specialist has all of these.

Frontend and backend development experience. It is valuable knowledge of the Romanian software engineer. Thanks to them, a specialist can participate in the full-cycle product development.

Knowledge of JavaScript, PHP, Python, and SQL preferred. These programming languages ​​are fundamental when it comes to developing digital products.

Time management. Want your developers to complete tasks following your deadlines? Look for those with top time management skills.

If you want your team to work properly, look for candidates who easily find common ground with others. It'll be a guarantee of cohesive work and excellent results.

These are the basic skills and knowledge your perfect candidate should have. Be sure to consider them when software development outsourcing Romania.

Why Outsource Software Development to Romania?

Thinking about outsourcing business processes but are you still hesitating? Let’s look at the main reasons for choosing a BPO offshore company in Romania.

Extensive Talent Pool

More than 100,000 software developers are available! It means something. In Romania, you can find specialists from any niche and with various specialized skills according to the requirements of your project.

Tech Expertise

Almost 8,000 IT companies operate in Romania, with employees constantly improving their skills and gaining practical experience. You can be confident in the advanced software dev expertise and proper educational qualifications.

Reasonable Costs

Eastern European countries, particularly Romania, offer lower prices for software development than Western European ones. So you can get high-quality services at reasonable costs.

Language Skills

According to the EF English Proficiency Index, Romania ranks 15th out of 112 countries in terms of English proficiency. Therefore, be sure that communication with Romanian offshore BPO service providers will be as smooth as possible.

Small Time Zone Differences

Romania borders many European countries, where the time difference is relatively small. You can easily manage a remote team there if your business is located in Europe. Yet, there will still be a time difference if you are from the USA. Fortunately, Romanian developers are flexible in cooperation, and you can effortlessly fix this shortcoming.

Take a look at some other pros and cons of hiring an offshore BPO company:

Conclusion

A strong economy, a developed IT sector, and numerous specialists — that’s what you can confidently say about Romania. Do not hesitate to outsource software development there and get leading experts, cost-effective opportunities, and high-quality services.