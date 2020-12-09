Winners of the 11th edition of the „Telekom Scholarships” program revealed

As education depends more than ever on technology and the teaching and learning process had to be adapted in an extremely short time to the physical distance imposed by the pandemic, Telekom Romania continues to support performance through the social responsibility program “Telekom Scholarships” and announces the winners of the 11th edition. Thus, ten students with outstanding academic results in the field of science, who are involved in extracurricular and volunteering activities, will receive a monthly scholarship worth 2,230 lei, which will be granted during January – June and October – December 2021.

162 students admitted in a state higher education institution in Romania, in full-time education, in the field of automation and computers, cybernetics, informatics, mathematics, electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunication and information technology enrolled in the competition. Thus, following the two phases of the competition, ten winners were decided:

Asavei Andrei-Nicolae Burdușa Petru-Robert Buzea Alexandru-Mihai-Iulian Gliga-Hambeț Maria Lavric Mihail Mihai Radu-Ioan Murariu Alexandra Ploscar Andreea-Alina Ștefan Alexandra-Maria Tîrziu Andrei Nichita

“This year’s winners are ten young people eager to obtain outstanding results in the specialization for which they are preparing and eager to contribute through their performances to the change of the Romanian society. We congratulate all the students who signed up for the program, we wish success to this year’s winners and we thank all the universities, student associations and journalists who promoted our program this year as well”, said Ruxandra Vodă, Corporate Communications Director, Telekom Romania.

The jury of „Telekom Scholarships”, 2020-2021 edition, consisted of professionals in the field of communication and specialized academic staff: Emil Cazacu – Professor Doctor Engineer, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Mihaela Perianu – Founder and Managing Partner, AIMS Executive Search & Consulting, Sorin Psatta – Lecturer, Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies, University of Bucharest and Integrated Communication Director, Graffiti BBDO Romania and Ruxandra Vodă – Corporate Communications Director, Telekom Romania.

This year, 13 profile universities in the country helped to promote and disseminate the Telekom Scholarships initiative among their students: University of Bucharest – Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics; Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies – Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics; Technical University of Cluj-Napoca – Faculty of Automation and Computers; “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galați – Faculty of Automation, Computers, Electrical Engineering and Electronics; „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași – Faculty of Mathematics; „Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași – Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology; University of Oradea – Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology; University of Petroșani – Faculty of Mechanics and Electrical Engineering; Petrol-Gaze University of Ploiești – Faculty of Mechanics and Electrical Engineering; “Lucian Blaga” University of Sibiu – Faculty of Sciences; „Ștefan cel Mare” University of Suceava – Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; West University of Timișoara – Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics; Politehnica University of Timișoara – Faculty of Automatics and Computers.

Due to the remarkable quality of the applications, the company awarded ten scholarships this year.

Telekom Romania supports and encourages the performance of young people in education through the corporate responsibility program „Telekom Scholarships”. Since the launch in 2010, about 2,500 students with outstanding academic results enrolled in the competition, and 125 of them have received scholarships from Telekom. The financial support offered to the winners of the eleven editions of the program is over 440,000 euros.