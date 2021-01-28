Wipro, the new tenant of Globalworth Square

Globalworth has announced the signing of a new lease contract for Globalworth Square. Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will become the main tenant of the most technologically advanced office building in the Globalworth portfolio. The leasing transaction will amount to a total area of 11,000 square meters and it was brokered by Griffes.

Due to their growing business needs, the Wipro teams that already operate in Globalworth Tower will be joined by the teams from Globalworth Square.

“The most frequently asked question in 2020 was about how we see the office of the future in the post-COVID-19 era. We are answering this question now by introducing Globalworth Square, an ambitious project of ours, based on smart efficiency technology. The trust that Wipro has given us by expanding our collaboration confirms that we bet correctly when we decided to build the office of the future. We put technology first and we use it to streamline the experience for the community. The fact that our main tenant in the first energy-producing building in our portfolio is a leader in technology motivates us to continue to build intelligent assets and to offer real solutions to current situations. The leasing process is in full swing and we have a series of discussions for the 17,000 square meters still available”, said Ema Iftimie, Head of Leasing at Globalworth Romania.

“As our CEO has mentioned, Wipro has a longstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility, leading a wide range of successful sustainability efforts, including a net zero target. We are also a founding member of the Transform to Net Zero coalition which aims to accelerate the transition to a Net Zero emissions global economy. The design and technology used in Globalworth Square are in line with our initiatives in environmental sustainability. Also, I believe this new home & HQ for our Romanian teams will be the ideal platform to help us grow even further and strengthen our position in the market”, explained Vivek Bakshi, Country Manager for Wipro Romania.

“The challenges in the business world in 2020 have brought not only constraints but also Ingenuity amongst the tenants with vision and solid plans for the future. Wipro is a forerunner and this move – the largest leasing transaction during the pandemic period – demonstrates the qualities of an outstanding office building and will help them navigate the waters of the new working models”, added Andreea Paun, Managing Partner of Griffes.

The building has an innovative health and safety feature, increasing the air filtration and UVC light disinfection for a hygienic office environment: a system that disinfects the air introduced in the office area as well as in the common spaces with the help of UV-C lamps installed on the inlet connections of the air-treatment stations. This system ensures efficient and effective reduction of microorganisms by up to 99%, even in very confined spaces, and it works against viruses such as Covid-19 and other pathogens.

Another innovation is the building’s cooling system, consisting of a heat pump, R1234ze ecological freon chillers and a boot storage, designed to generate low energy consumption. The implementation of the ice storage system is unique for a class A office building in Romania.

Located in the Barbu Văcărescu area, between Globalworth Plaza and Green Court, both owned by Globalworth, the building has a total rental area of approximately 28,000 square metres and includes 14 floors of office space, 3 levels for underground parking, and the ground floor will be designed for facilities such as a restaurant and various retail options.