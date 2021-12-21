Wizz Air announced five new more routes from Cluj-Napoca and Craiova

Wizz Air has announced today five new more routes from Cluj-Napoca and Craiova to destinations in Europe. So, Romanians can travel from Cluj-Napoca to Malta (Valletta) and Nice, and from Craiova to Barcelona, Paris Beauvais-Tille and Brussels S. Charleroi.

Tickets for all these new flights are available online on wizzair.com , with fares starting from EUR 14,99/RON 69.

The flights on the new routes operated in 2022 from the “Avram Iancu” Cluj International Airport will start on March 28 to Malta and August 1 to Nice. As for the flights on the new routes next year from Craiova International Airport, they will start on August 30 to Barcelona, ​​August 31 to Paris Beauvais-Tille and August 29 to Brussels S. Charleroi. Thus, Romanian passengers will be able to travel on these new routes from Wizz Air at ultra-low fares to some of the most important and enchanting European metropolises.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our network of routes from Romania to five new destinations in 2022. These five new routes announced for next year demonstrate once again our commitment to offer them. Romanians convenient destinations at ultra-low rates. We look forward to offering Romanian passengers in Cluj-Napoca and Craiova a memorable travel experience to the beautiful cities of Valletta, Nice, Barcelona, ​​Paris and Brussels, aboard our modern aircraft,” said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

ROUTE DAYS FIRST FLIGHT

FROM Cluj-Napoca – Malta Monday, Friday March 28, 2022 99 RON Cluj-Napoca – Nice Monday, Friday August 1, 2022 69 RON Craiova – Barcelona Tuesday, Saturday August 30, 2022 69 RON Craiova – Paris Beauvais-Tille Wednesday, Sunday August 31, 2022 69 RON Craiova – Brussels S. Charleroi Monday, Friday August 29, 2022 69 RON