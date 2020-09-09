Wizz Air announced new route from Cluj-Napoca to Liverpool

Wizz Air has announced a new route from Cluj-Napoca to Liverpool John Lennon starting from 23 October 2020. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from RON 89 (One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag <max: 40x30x20cm> is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited).

At the same time, already announced in June, flights from Bacău to London Luton, will commence earlier, on 1 October with 5 weekly flights and will increase to daily flights after the base opening on 29 October. This is one of 12 announced routes from the newest WIZZ base in Bacău, which will be officially opened on 29 October.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are delighted to be introducing this new low-fare connection between Cluj-Napoca and Liverpool John Lennon, to provide our loyal customers the opportunity to explore these vibrant cities. As Wizz Air leads the way with its enhanced health and hygiene measures, our customers across the UK and Romania continue to say “YES” to flying, as we bring more much-needed connectivity and help the economy get back in the air. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our young and green fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.”

NEW WIZZ AIR ROUTE FROM CLUJ-NAPOCA

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from Cluj-Napoca – Liverpool John Lennon Monday, Friday 23 October 2020 RON 89

SCHEDULE CHANGE FROM BACĂU

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from Bacău – London Luton Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 1 October 2020 RON 89