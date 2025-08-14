Wizz Air announces 15 more routes from Romania

Wizz Air announced its largest network expansion yet from the country for the 2025 winter season. The airline introduces today 15 routes from Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Brasov to popular and much-awaited destinations in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Norway, Portugal, Spain, France and Sweden. Fares start at just RON 99, with tickets already available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app.

New routes from Bucharest

A connection from Bucharest Otopeni to Berlin (Germany) will start on October 26th, with flights on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On the same date, Wizz Air will also launch a connection to Prague (Czech Republic), operating every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and Bordeaux (France), with flights on Wednesday and Sunday. A fourth destination, Turku (Finland), will be available starting October 27th, with flights every Monday and Friday. From March 31st, 2026, passengers will also be able to fly to Faro (Portugal), with departures on Tuesday and Saturday.

New routes from Cluj-Napoca

A new exciting route from Cluj-Napoca to Marrakesh (Morocco) will take off on October 26th, with flights on Thursday and Sunday. Starting October 27th, the airline will also connect Cluj-Napoca to Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), operating on Monday and Friday in winter, and Thursday and Sunday in summer. From October 28th, Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Norway) will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays in winter, and on Mondays and Fridays in summer. On March 29th, 2026, another route to Milan Malpensa (Italy) will join the schedule, with flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

New routes from Iasi

From October 27th, Wizz Air will operate flights from Iasi to Copenhagen (Denmark) on Mondays and Fridays during the winter season, and on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the summer. On October 28th, Prague (Czech Republic) and Valencia (Spain) will join the network, both with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The fourth route of Pescara (Italy) will start on December 9th, with departures also on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

New routes from Brasov

From October 28th, Wizz Air is also proud to launch a new route from Brasov to Milan Malpensa (Italy), operating Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Starting January 27th, 2026, the airline will operate flights from Brasov to Rome Fiumicino (Italy) as well, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We’re proud to have been further strengthening our presence in Romania this summer and now be able to announce the introduction of another 15 connections from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Brasov. These additions across Europe highlight our ongoing commitment to boosting connectivity, supporting regional growth and offering even more affordable travel options to our Romanian passengers. Guided by our «Customer First Compass» strategy, we remain dedicated to expanding our network while ensuring reliable, efficient and high-quality service across all our operations.”

Since the start of its Romanian operations in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily increased its investment in the country, recognizing it as a key market. Currently, the airline has 228 routes from 13 Romanian airports on sale, connecting passengers to 85 destinations across 27 countries. Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Baneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iasi, Sibiu, Suceava and Timisoara. The airline employs more than 1,600 people in Romania.

NEW ROUTES FROM ROMANIA

ROUTE FREQUENCY FARES FROM STARTS Bucharest Otopeni – Berlin Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday RON 159 26 October 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Prague Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday RON 159 26 October 2025 Bucharest Otopeni –Bordeaux Wednesday, Sunday RON 159 26 October 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Turku Monday, Friday RON 99 27 October 2025 Bucharest Otopeni – Faro Tuesday, Saturday RON 259 31 March 2026 Cluj-Napoca – Marrakesh Thursday, Sunday RON 259 26 October 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Stockholm Skavsta Winer: Monday, Friday Summer: Thursday, Sunday RON 99 27 October 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Oslo Sandefjord Torp Winter: Tuesday, Saturday Summer: Monday, Friday RON 99 28 October 2025 Cluj-Napoca – Milan Malpensa Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday RON 99 29 March 2026 Iasi – Copenhagen Winter: Monday, Friday Summer: Tuesday, Saturday RON 159 27 October 2025 Iasi – Prague Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 28 October 2025 Iasi – Valencia Tuesday, Saturday RON 159 28 October 2025 Iasi – Pescara Tuesday, Saturday RON 99 9 December 2025 Milan Malpensa – Brasov Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 99 28 October 2025 Rome Fiumicino – Brasov Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday RON 129 27 January 2026