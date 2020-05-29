Wizz Air announces 6 new routes to Salzburg

Wizz Air has announced today the addition of Salzburg to its extensive route network. From July passengers can travel from Salzburg Airport to Larnaca, Kyiv, Bucharest, Belgrade, Tuzla and Skopje. Tickets to these destinations can already be booked on wizzair.com and in the airline’s mobile app from as low as EUR 14.99. (One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.)

“The launch of Wizz Air’s operations at Salzburg airport underpins the airline’s long-term commitment to Austria. The two years of successful operations and the more than 3 million passengers in Vienna have proved that Wizz Air offers very competitive and popular services in Austria. Building on this success and on the growing market demand, the airline is adding Salzburg to its ever growing route network and bringing affordable travel opportunities to Salzburg and the region. The announced routes will add over 200 thousand seat capacity to Salzburg Airport annually and will connect the city and the region with currently unserved destinations. The airline will contribute to the development of the region’s tourism while providing low fare high quality travel opportunities,” reads an airline’s press release.

Talking at the press conference in Salzburg today József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Group said: “Today’s announcement underpins our long term commitment to Austria. I am delighted to announce the addition of Salzburg to our route network just three weeks after adding new routes to our Vienna network. Wizz Air is devoted to developing the airline’s presence in Austria, and offering more affordable travel opportunities now from Salzburg as well. Our enhanced health and safety protocols ensure the most sanitary conditions possible on Europe’s greenest fleet. I am confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of tourism in Salzburg and the rest of Austria.”

“Wizz Air is coming to Salzburg and this during these difficult times! This is not only an important signal for us and the entire market, it also emphasizes the value of the region. There has always been a high demand for direct connections to Eastern Europe, which we will now be able to offer”, says Bettina Ganghofer, CEO Salzburg Airport. “I am completely convinced that all these destinations will be well received by our market”, Bettina Ganghofer adds.

Wizz Air has recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.