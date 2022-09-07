Wizz Air announces major expansion in Romania

Wizz Air has announced today a significant expansion in Romania, adding five aircraft to its base in Bucharest (growing to 17 aircraft in total), as well as increased capacity to Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Sibiu. Additional seats have been loaded for flights as early as Friday, September 9th, and Wizz Air will bring the first of five new Airbus A321 aircraft to join the Romanian fleet starting October 4th. All Wizz Air flights are operated on Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats, Airbus A320neo with 186 seats, A321 aircraft with 230 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats

As part of this growth, the airline also announced the introduction of three new routes from Bucharest to Athens, Prague and Larnaca and increased frequencies on over 30 existing routes including key destinations of London, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels-Charleroi, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. Overall, Wizz Air will add 2.6 million additional seats into the Romanian market.

“Wizz Air is excited to make such a significant investment into Bucharest and Romania. We know how important it is for passengers to be able to travel, and we want to ensure that customers have choices to plan their trips. With 13.8 million seats providing new and expanded low fare service to 36 destinations from Romania, as well as our rescue fares for Blue Air customers, Wizz Air reinforces its commitment to the Romanian market, continuing our expansion, and firmly establishing Wizz Air as the market leader. We now offer close to 200 routes from Romania”, said Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer.

THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM ROMANIA

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bucharest – Athens Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 2 December 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Bucharest – Prague Monday, Friday 2 December 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON /619 CZH Bucharest – Larnaca Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 2 December 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON