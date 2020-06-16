Wizz Air announces new base in Romania

Wizz Air has announced today the opening of a new base in Romania, its 31st, in Bacau, eastern Romania. The low cost airline will assign 2 Airbus A320 planes for the Bacau airport in November this year.

With the new base, Wizz Air also announced the launch of 12 new routes from Bacau to 6 countries starting October 29.

This is the 7th base of the airline in Romania and the second in Moldavia region, after the one in Iasi.

The new base in Bacau will create over 70 new direct jobs within the airline and many others in the related industries.

The new 12 routes will be to: Turin, Venice, Treviso, Bologna, Rome- Fiumicino, Milan, Bergamo, Catania in Italy, to Larnaca, Cyprus, to London-Luton, and Liverpool, UK, to Memmingen / Münich West (Germany), Billund (Denmark) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).

Overall, there are 37 extended Wizz Air routes to Moldavia, Romania, including 18 routes to Iasi and 7 to Suceava.

Tickets for all new routes can be already booked at wizzair.com, with fares starting from RON 89.

Route Days Starting from

Fares Bacău – London Luton daily October 29, 2020 RON 139 / EUR 29.99 Bacău – Liverpool Thursday, Sunday, October 2, 2020 RON 119 / EUR 24.99 Bacău – Rome Fiumicino Monday,Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday October 29 2020 RON 119 / EUR 24.99 Bacău – Treviso (Venice) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday October 29 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99 Bacău – Bologna Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday October 29 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99 Bacău – Charleroi (Brussels) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday October 29 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99 Bacău – Turin Monday,Wednesday, Friday October 30 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99 Bacău – Catania Monday, Friday October 30 2020 RON 119 / EUR 24.99 Bacău – Milan Bergamo Monday,Wednesday, Friday, Sunday October 30 2020 RON 119 / EUR 24.99 Bacău – Larnaca Monday, Friday October 30 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99 Bacău – Memmingen Tuesday, Saturday October 31 2020 RON 119 / EUR 24.99 Bacău – Billund Wednesday, Sunday November 1, 2020 RON 89 / EUR 19.99