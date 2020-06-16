Wizz Air announces new base in Romania

Wizz Air has announced today the opening of a new base in Romania, its 31st, in Bacau, eastern Romania. The low cost airline will assign 2 Airbus A320 planes for the Bacau airport in November this year.
With the new base, Wizz Air also announced the launch of 12 new routes from Bacau to 6 countries starting October 29.
This is the 7th base of the airline in Romania and the second in Moldavia region, after the one in Iasi.
The new base in Bacau will create over 70 new direct jobs within the airline and many others in the related industries.
The new 12 routes will be to: Turin, Venice, Treviso, Bologna, Rome- Fiumicino, Milan, Bergamo, Catania in Italy, to Larnaca, Cyprus, to London-Luton, and Liverpool, UK, to Memmingen / Münich West (Germany), Billund (Denmark) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).
Overall, there are 37 extended Wizz Air routes to Moldavia, Romania, including 18 routes to Iasi and 7 to Suceava.
Tickets for all new routes can be already booked at wizzair.com, with fares starting from RON 89.
|Route
|Days
|Starting from
|Fares
|Bacău – London Luton
|daily
|October 29, 2020
|RON 139 / EUR 29.99
|Bacău – Liverpool
|Thursday, Sunday,
|October 2, 2020
|RON 119 / EUR 24.99
|Bacău – Rome Fiumicino
|Monday,Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|October 29 2020
|RON 119 / EUR 24.99
|Bacău – Treviso (Venice)
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|October 29 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99
|Bacău – Bologna
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|October 29 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99
|Bacău – Charleroi (Brussels)
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|October 29 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99
|Bacău – Turin
|Monday,Wednesday, Friday
|October 30 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99
|Bacău – Catania
|Monday, Friday
|October 30 2020
|RON 119 / EUR 24.99
|Bacău – Milan Bergamo
|Monday,Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|October 30 2020
|RON 119 / EUR 24.99
|Bacău – Larnaca
|Monday, Friday
|October 30 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99
|Bacău – Memmingen
|Tuesday, Saturday
|October 31 2020
|RON 119 / EUR 24.99
|Bacău – Billund
|Wednesday, Sunday
|November 1, 2020
|RON 89 / EUR 19.99