Wizz Air announces new route from Bucharest

Wizz Air has announced today a new route from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca, with flights scheduled twice a week, starting August 9, 2020.



Passengers can already book tickets from as low as RON 139 (one-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees).

Mallorca, the largest of the Balearic Islands, is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe. While the main reasons for which tourists choose Mallorca are its numerous scenic beaches, the capital of the island – Palma de Mallorca – provides the perfect mix of relaxing vacation by the sea, cultural experience and vibrant nightlife, with pubs and restaurants of fine Spanish dishes.

Tourists can find relaxation also in Sóller – a small town surrounded by enchanting olive and citrus orchards. Sóller is also famous for its picturesque marina circled by green hills.

Flights will be available every Thursday and Sunday, starting August 9. Fares starting from EUR 29.00/RON 139.