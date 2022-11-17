Wizz Air announces new route from Suceava to Tel Aviv

Wizz Air has announced today it will operate a new route from Romania to Israel, starting January 2023. Flights will now be available from Suceava to “Ben Gurion” International Airport in Tel Aviv. Seats for the new service are already on sale on wizzair.com and through the mobile app from as low as 29.99 EUR / 149 RON*.

This new route is the first one operated by Wizz Air from Suceava to the Middle East, adding up to the 12 existing routes in Europe. Starting January 9th, 2023, the airline will offer two weekly flights from Suceava to Tel Aviv, on Mondays and Fridays. This route expansion comes less than a month before Wizz Air will open its new base at Suceava “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport and before it will deliver two new aircraft that will support operations on five already announced routes to Paris-Beauvais (France), Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Eindhoven (Netherlands), as well as frequency increases on three routes, to Bologna, Milan-Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino.

Wizz Air continues to expand its operations throughout the network, as it remains devoted to regional airports, adding more aircraft to the network and recruiting more flight attendants. Thus, only in November and December 2022, the airline will host three recruitment events in Suceava for aspiring flight attendants who wish to work in one of the strongest and most stable airlines. The Suceava recruitment events will take place on November 18th, December 2nd and 14th. In Romania, Wizz Air has hired over 300 flight attendants this year alone, planning to welcome another 200 during the next year. Flight attendants at WIZZ can expect a competitive salary, paid industry-specific training, uniforms, unlimited discounted employee tickets, several free tickets and discounts for friends and family, as well as a monthly roster schedule.

Daria Sergeeva, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to announce yet another route from our soon-to-be new base in Suceava. With the latest route expansion from the city, frequency increases and two aircraft allocated, Wizz Air is committed to supporting Romania’s regional airports and the local job market. By the end of this year, we will host three recruitment events in Suceava alone. We are looking forward to welcoming more passengers on the newest route departing from Suceava to Tel Aviv!”

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM* Suceava – Tel Aviv Monday and Friday January 9th, 2023 29.99 EUR / 149 RON

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.