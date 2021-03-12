Wizz Air announces three new routes from Romania to Greece

Wizz Air has announced today three new more flights from Romania to Greece. So, the low cost airline will connect Cluj-Napoca to Zakynthos and Mykonos and Iasi to Santorini, with two flights on a weekly basis to be operated starting June 11.

Fares start at 189 RON/ 39.99 EUR* and tickets are already available online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app.

Greece is probably the favourite foreign summer destination for Romanians thanks to its beautiful landscapes, crystal clear water and tasty cuisine. Famous for the wonderful beaches and the lively nightlife, Zakynthos island is a great destination for all ages and tastes. Located to the South of Greece, both Mykonos and Santorini display breath taking architecture, like the Pyrgos village, and are rich in tourist opportunities, ranging from historical sites and beautiful beaches to diverse water sports. Santorini also brings an exclusive treat as it is home to a still active volcano, but perfectly safe to visit.

Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We continue to see strong demand for holiday destinations from Cluj-Napoca and Iași and we are responding with new routes to Greece, one of Romania’s preferred foreign holiday destination. Thus, we are now offering eight routes between Romania and some of the gem resorts of Europe where Romanians can travel safe, taking advantage of our ultra-low fares. We look forward to welcome on-board of our modern aircraft passengers in Cluj-Napoca and Iași to fly them to these beautiful beach resorts.”

Route Days Start date

Fares from* Cluj-Napoca – Zakynthos Tuesday, Saturday June 12 RON 189 Cluj-Napoca – Mykonos Monday, Friday June 11 RON189 Iași – Santorini Wednesday, Sunday June 13 RON 189

These new flights are adding to those already existing five routes operated from Bucharest to some of the most popular travel destinations in Greece.

