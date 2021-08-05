Wizz Air announces two new routes from Romania to Denmark and the Canary Islands

Wizz Air has announced today two new routes from Bucharest to Gran Canaria (Canary Islands), Spain and from Cluj-Napoca to Billund, Denmark, with one weekly flight on Saturday for Gran Canaria and two weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday for Billund. The first flight to Billund will depart on October 31 and to Gran Canaria on November 6.

The new route to Billund departing from Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj will add up to the existing services already operated from Henri Coandă International Airport and Iasi International Airport. The new route to Gran Canaria from Henri Coandă International Airport is the first flight operated from Romania to the island – thus, further proving the airline’s commitment to offering Romanian passengers flights to diverse destinations.

These two new destinations are unique for their culture, nature and hospitality. Known for its marvellous white sand beaches and picturesque villages, the island of Gran Canaria is the third most populated island in Spain and a great destination for tourists throughout the year. The city of Billund is home to the second largest airport in Denmark and is an entertainment hotspot in Europe, providing attractions for all family members.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network from Romanian airports to destinations in Denmark and Spain. With the new services from Bucharest to Gran Canaria and from Cluj-Napoca to Billund, Wizz Air is offering more holiday destinations to Romanians. Everyone can enjoy ultra-low fares and travel safe to their favourite holiday spots or discover new places on board of our modern aircraft. We look forward to welcome on board the first passengers to these new exciting destinations.”

The newest routes from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bucharest – Gran Canaria Saturday 6 November 2021 39.99 EUR / 199 RON Cluj-Napoca – Billund Wednesday, Sunday 31 October 2021 24.99 EUR / 119 RON