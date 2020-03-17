Wizz Air automates credit upload for cancelled flights

Wizz Air has announced today that, as a result of the significantly higher volume of cancelled flights due to travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has automated the refund process for affected individual customers by automatically uploading 120% of the original fare in WIZZ credits to its customers’ WIZZ accounts.

Parallel to the introduction of the automated refund process, the airline will temporarily disable its online claim registration feature latest by 14 April 2020 to make sure it can handle the more than 100 times more cancellations received lately. Wizz Air would like to reassure all of its distinguished customers that even if it might take longer than usual, all claims will be handled and customers will be eligible for a refund after their cancelled flight(s).

While the automated cash refund process for travel agencies is being developed with high priority, Wizz Air kindly asks travel agencies to contact the airline’s call centre.

Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

“During these highly unusual times, we kindly ask you to bear with us and use our self-service platforms provided in emails as much as possible to minimise the traffic to our already extremely busy Call Centres.

Although it is beyond Wizz Air’s control, the airline apologizes for the inconvenience the travel bans and thus cancellations might have caused and assures that claim handling and refunding remains a superior priority,” says the airline in a press release.

Wizz Air has suspended flights to several countries, including Italy, Israel and Poland, and cancelled some flights from Memmingen/Munich West, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Nuremberg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Dortmund to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara from the 11th of March 2020 only, except for flights from Frankfurt Hahn and Dortmund to Timisoara.