Wizz Air cancels more flights from Germany to Romania

Wizz Air has informed its passengers that due to the coronavirus epidemic the following health and safety actions have been taken by the Romanian authorities to minimise the spread of the virus.

As of 11 March 2020, the Romanian government has implemented measures aimed to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus. These measures will remain in force until further notice. Passengers travelling from areas with high-risk exposure (red zones) will be quarantined 14 days in special areas when entering Romania. This applies to passengers coming from all Italy, province Hubei in the Republic of China, and certain areas of South Korea. Also all passengers arriving from other areas of China, South Korea, entire Iran and from Heinsberg district in Nordrhein Westfalen (yellow zones) will be informed about the authorities decision about 14 days home quarantine imposed by the authorities. Please see all areas here.

In order to help contain the outbreak, Wizz Air is cancelling flights from Memmingen/Munich West, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Nuremberg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Dortmund to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara from the 11th of March 2020 only, except for flights from Frankfurt Hahn and Dortmund to Timisoara. Flights between Bucharest and Madrid have not been cancelled.

Passengers with bookings affected by this change and who made their bookings directly on wizzair.com or in the airline’s mobile app will be automatically informed via email, in which they are offered free rebooking, full refund or 120% refund of the original fare in WIZZ credit. Passengers can choose between the above options by clicking on the link in the e-mail and easily selecting the best option via our self-service platform. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company where they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air highly recommends passengers to contact the responsible authorities for precise details and in order to confirm their eligibility and conditions of travel. Passengers are also requested to consider changing their flights to alternative destinations or cancelling them, if necessary. Wizz Air reminds all passengers that they are responsible for being aware of the travel conditions related to the country of arrival prior to their travel.