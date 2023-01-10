Wizz Air closes its base in Bacau

Wizz Air low-cost airline has announced today network adjustment and market optimization plans for its operations in Romania to reflect the economic context in change, which did not allow the operation of the base in a viable way.

On January 10, 2023, the airline will close its base in Bacău and benefit from the development opportunity by relocating its capacity to other routes with higher demand.

Wizz Air will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău, including routes to London Luton and Milan Malpensa. Affected employees from the Bacău base will be offered opportunities in other areas of the Wizz Air network.

Wizz Air’s first flight took off from Bacau on October 29, 2020, and since then, the airline has steadily expanded its operations, carrying almost half a million passengers on its low-fare routes to and from Bacau.

Affected customers who booked tickets directly through wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will be notified by email and can opt to book another ticket free of charge, for a refund of 120% of the original fare paid in credit for future bookings or a 100% refund of the ticket price.

Tischner Roland, Officer Wizz Air Hungary General Operations, said: “The complicated macroeconomic environment has made it impossible to continue our operations in Bacau. We apologize to our Romanian customers for any inconvenience this decision will cause.Our priority at this time is to ensure that all affected customers are contacted directly, receiving clear advice on their options, and to look after our colleagues and crew in Bacau.Wizz Air continues to offer reduced fares from other airports in Romania, including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Craiova, Suceava, Iasi and Sibiu.”