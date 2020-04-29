Wizz Air enforces new health and safety measures during flights as of May 1. Passengers required to wear masks

Wizz Air low cost airline has today announced that as of 1 May it introduces additional hygiene measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of its customers and crew.

In order to make sure that the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain intact, Wizz Air is implementing new protocols – in line with government regulations – to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of the airline’s customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. The use of the self-bag drop kiosks – where available – and fast track security screening at airports, are highly recommended by the airline to further enhance physical distancing during the pre-boarding phase. In an attempt to contain the spread of possible infection, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to the new physical distancing rules both during boarding and disembarkation.

While the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter out 99.7% of viruses and bacteria from the air within the cabin, the crew as well as passengers will be required to wear masks throughout the flight. Cabin crew will distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger, while the removal of onboard magazines and the encouragement of contactless payment during onboard purchases are measures introduced to minimise physical contact. On flights where load factor allows, the crew will observe seat distancing for passengers.

Wizz Air will continue its stringent daily cleaning schedule for all operating fleet, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight in line with official guidelines. To summarize the new protocol, Wizz Air has released an explanatory video focusing on the main measures introduced. The video can be viewed here.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air commented: “The health and wellbeing of passengers and crew have always been of paramount importance to Wizz Air. As we welcome more and more passengers on our flights and scaling up our operations, the protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible. We encourage our customers to watch our new video for more details on the new health and safety measures. We believe Wizz Air’s new health protocol will help passengers feel more at ease when traveling with us as we continue to serve the needs of our customers, now with enhanced hygiene measures.”