Wizz Air extends suspension of several routes to and from Romania

Wizz Air has announced today that several routes to and from Romania remain suspended, after Romanian authorities had extended the ban on all flights from Romania to certain countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The routes to France and Germany are suspended until 3 May. The routes to Netherlands, Switzerland and UK are suspended until 30 April.

“Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” reads a press release.