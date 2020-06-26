Wizz Air heralds 8 new routes from Bucharest

Wizz Air has announced today eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece). Passengers can already book tickets from as low as RON 119 (one-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees).

While the most exciting destination announced may seem to be Cagliari, in the sunny Sardegna, Bergen is a hidden treasure, as the second largest city in Norway and also the country’s largest port. The city is known as the Gateway to Fjords of Norway and a Unesco World Heritage City as well as Unesco City of Gastronomy. Copenhagen is yet another very popular northern destination now accessible thanks to WIZZ’s low fares, while the three new routes to Hamburg, Karlsruhe and Memmingen will further strengthen the connections between Bucharest and Germany. Cagliari is the 11th destination offered by Wizz Air from Bucharest to Italy and the 2nd in Sardegna besides Alghero. Bergen is the second destination in Norway after Oslo which Romanians will be able to enjoy with Wizz Air while Copenhagen is the second city in Denmark after Billund offering great travelling opportunities in Wizz Air’s ever-growing network from Bucharest. Together with the three new routes to Germany, Wizz Air is now offering six services from the Romanian capital to this country. Shortly after announcing the route to Heraklion, another two destinations in Greece, are added to Wizz Air’s network in Bucharest: Santorini and Mykonos. Both with a rich history and with interesting places to visit, are perfect for a relaxing holiday by the sea, where you can enjoy the authentic tastes of local cuisine. Together with these eight new services Wizz Air now offers 61 routes to 20 countries from Bucharest.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce the further expansion of our network in Romania with eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari, Copenhagen, Bergen, Hamburg, Memmingen, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Santorini and Mykonos. As we gradually reopen our route network we consider just as important to add new and exciting travel opportunities for our passengers while keeping them safe and comfortable. We have introduced additional health and safety measures for passengers and crew on board, so that travelling with Wizz Air remains worry-free experience matched with low and attractive fares.”

Route Operating days

Date of launch

Fares from

Bucharest – Hamburg Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday August 9, 2020 EUR 29.99 / RON 139 Bucharest – Copenhagen Monday, Wednesday, Friday August 10, 2020 EUR 24.99 / RON 119 Bucharest – Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden Monday, Wednesday, Friday August 10, 2020 EUR 24.99 / RON 119 Bucharest – Bergen Tuesday, Saturday August 8, 2020 EUR 24.99 / RON 119 Bucharest – Memmingen/Munich West Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday August 8, 2020 EUR 24.99 / RON 119 Bucharest – Cagliari Elmas Thursday, Sunday August 13, 2020 EUR 24.99 / RON 119 Bucharest – Santorini Thursday, Sunday August 9, 2020 EUR 29.99 / RON 139 Bucharest – Mykonos Tuesday, Saturday August 11, 2020 EUR 29.99 / RON 139