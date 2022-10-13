Wizz Air hosts recruitment event for pilots in Bucharest

On October 24th, Wizz Air is hosting an Open Day recruitment event for pilots in Bucharest, starting at 15:00. After its significant expansion on the Romanian market, with new aircraft allotted, more routes and increased frequencies, the airline is committed to hiring more flying crew. In the first months of 2022, Wizz Air hired over 400 pilots across its network, leading the recovery of the aviation sector. The event in Bucharest is dedicated to anyone who is dreaming of becoming a professional airline pilot. Aspirants can find out more on the event page.

The October 24th event will take place at Hilton Garden In Hotel (13 Aeroportului Boulevard, Otopeni), starting at 15:00. Those attending will have a deep dive in the Wizz Air world and attend a presentation about the company, its network and future plans, finding out more on the training and employment conditions, career opportunities, progression, salary schemes and benefits. WIZZ is proud to have a strong culture of diversity and colleagues of more than 60 nationalities, and it relentlessly keeps on recruiting new colleagues from all over Europe and beyond for 2022 and for the upcoming years.

Wizz Air is actively hiring both type rated and non-type rated captains and experienced first officers via the airline’s Pilot Recruitment website. Pilots have an option to rapidly advance their career from cadet to first officers and then to the left seat. Several other flight crew related positions are also available for pilots wanting to excel in their roles. Besides the many company benefits, pilots can opt for a company-sponsored type rating while training allowance is paid to all new joiners during their training period.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the chance to operate the airline’s continuously growing fleet of state-of-the-art and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air is dedicated to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with a total of 500 Airbus aircraft expected by 2030.

