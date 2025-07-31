Wizz Air introduces new route from Brasov to Katowice

Wizz Air announces today a new route between Katowice, Poland, and Brașov, Romania. The new connection will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting March 31, 2026. Base fares start at just 99 RON, and tickets are already available on Wizz Air’s official website and mobile app.
Anastasia Novak, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said:
“We are excited to expand our route network from Brașov, providing travelers with direct and affordable access to even more European destinations. Currently, we operate flights to seven destinations from this beautiful Transylvanian city, and the new connection to Katowice reflects our commitment to improving regional connectivity while staying true to our ‘Customer First Compass’ strategy, focused on punctuality, innovation, and service. As the largest airline in Romania, we remain committed to long-term growth in this market.”
In the upcoming winter season, the airline will operate seven routes to five countries from Brașov. Passengers can enjoy popular destinations such as Dortmund, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Naples, London Luton, Budapest, and the newly announced Katowice. By supporting job creation and boosting tourism, Wizz Air demonstrates its commitment to the development of Romania’s travel and aviation industry, as well as to the broader economic landscape.
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|FROM
|STARTING
|Brașov – Katowice
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|99 RON
|March 31, 2026
