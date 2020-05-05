Wizz Air launches 8 new routes from Vienna

Wizz Air has announced today the launch of eight new routes from Vienna to Brussels, Tallin, Bourgas, Constanta, Rhodes, Heraklion, Zakinthos and Marrakesh. Tickets to these exciting destinations can already be booked on wizzair.com and in the airline’s mobile app from as low as EUR 19.99.

Today’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitized travel begins at Wizz Air. The airline recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air said: “Although travel is currently restricted by government regulations, we are planning for the easing of restrictions as the situation improves and our customers are able to start travelling again. The WIZZ team is devoted to developing its presence in Vienna, and offer ever more affordable travel opportunities from the Austrian capital. We are delighted to add eight new exciting connections today and while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of Austria’s tourism sector. Our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible on Europe’s greenest fleet.”

Route Operating days Launch date Fares from** Vienna – Brussels (Charleroi) Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 1 July 2020 EUR 19.99 Vienna – Tallinn Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 July 2020 EUR 24.99 Vienna – Rhodes Thursday, Sunday 2 July 2020 EUR 29.99 Vienna – Heraklion Thursday, Sunday 2 July 2020 EUR 29.99 Vienna – Bourgas Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 19.99 Vienna – Constanta Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 19.99 Vienna – Zakynthos Tuesday, Saturday 4 July 2020 EUR 29.99 Vienna – Marrakesh Thursday, Sunday 27 October 2020 EUR 39.99