Wizz Air launches its first flights from Romania to Turkey

Wizz Air launches three new routes from Iasi to Istanbul and from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest to Antalya. Tickets are available with fares starting from 119 RON.

Romanian travellers flying from Iasi Airport will have the opportunity to visit Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city connecting Europe with Asia, also known as its cultural and financial centre. The most famous landmarks are Hagia Sophia Mosque, the house of the Ottoman Sultans: Topkapi Palace, with its blue ceramics: Sultanahmet Mosque trip, and the biggest covered bazaar: the Grand Bazaar.

Travellers departing from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca can fly now to Antalya, principal holiday resort in the Mediterranean region known for its winding streets and old wooden houses about the ancient city walls. Antalya is an attractive city with shady palm-lined boulevards, impressive hotels, historical places, and a yacht-filled old Roman harbour. Antalya is known as the pearl of the Turkish Riviera for its clearest water, vibrating nightlife, boat trips, numerous beach resort towns with exceptional service, and unique sights dating back to antiquity. The Mediterranean coast of Antalya province provides lots of family friendly all-inclusive options for a perfect beach holiday.

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bucharest – Antalya Monday, Wednesday, Friday May 19th, 2023 119 RON Cluj-Napoca – Antalya Thursday, Sunday May 18th, 2023 119 RON Iasi – Istanbul Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday April 4th, 2023 119 RON

Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air, said: “We are so excited to announce three new routes connecting passengers between Romania and Türkiye. With breath-taking scenery, fascinating history and incredible architecture, the country offers something for every type of traveller. These routes reflect our commitment to bringing improved connectivity, affordable fares, and more choice to our customers in Romania, particularly as we continuously expand our network. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.