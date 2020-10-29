Wizz Air opens base in Bacau

Wizz Air has opened today its base in Bacău. Thanks to an allocation of modern Airbus A320 aircraft Wizz Air offers now 13 routes to 6 countries from Bacău. To celebrate the start of the new base, the airline is offering today a deal of 5.000 seats for only 39 RON/8,99 EUR (One way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag <max: 40x30x20cm> is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app) on selected routes to and from Bacău with the travel period up to 27 March 2021. Tickets can be booked online, on wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app.

Wizz Air’s base in Bacău opens the way to 13 routes in the company’s extended network: Turin, Venice Marco Polo Airport, Venice Treviso, Bologna, Rome Fiumicino, Milan Bergamo, Catania (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), London Luton, Liverpool (UK), Memmingen/Munich West (Germany), Billund (Denmark), Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).

The base establishment in Bacău creates over 70 new direct jobs with the airline and even more jobs in associated industries.

Wizz Air has implemented stringent health and hygiene measures to protect passengers and crew. Whilst the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft already filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air, Wizz Air’s new protocols support physical distancing guidelines, ensure an ultra-clean environment on board and reduce any non-essential human interaction and physical contact, so that WIZZ passengers can feel confident that they are travelling to their destination safely.

To travel worry-free in these uncertain times, Wizz Air encourages passengers to use WIZZ Flex. By choosing this service, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice.

Andras Sebok, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Wizz Air said: „Just ten days ago we have operated the first Wizz Air’s flight from Bacău to London Luton and today we are delighted to announce the start of our base with a network of 13 routes. Wizz Air’s growth in Romania reflects the new demand environment and creates further market diversification to the benefit of customers. By offering more affordable travel opportunities on an extensive low fare network to Europe we support the recovery of the local economy and create new jobs during these unprecedented times.”