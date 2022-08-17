Wizz Air opens Suceava base

Wizz Air has opened today a new base in Suceava, further expanding its operations in Romania. With the allocation of two modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, Wizz Air now offers 11 routes to 7 countries from Suceava “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport. The new aircraft will support operations on five new routes to Paris-Beauvais (France), Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Eindhoven (Netherlands). Tickets are already available online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app from as low as 24.99 EUR / 119 RON.

With a new base and two allotted aircraft in Suceava, Wizz Air is restating its commitment to regional airports and to offering popular destinations at ultra-low fares to as many passengers as possible, in the most sustainable way. Starting December 15th, Romanians can travel from Suceava to Paris-Beauvais on Thursdays and Saturdays. A day later, on December 16th flights will begin from Suceava to Brussels-Charleroi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to Venice-Treviso every Monday and Friday. Additionally, starting December 17th, passengers can travel to Larnaca and Eindhoven, both departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Wizz Air continues to expand its operations throughout the network, as it adds more aircraft to the network and recruits more flight attendants. With routes that will take passengers all over Europe, Romanians will be able to travel through these new low-fare Wizz Air services to important city centres in Europe, as well as beautiful holiday destinations. In addition to these markets, Wizz Air also increases the frequency of three flights departing from Suceava. Bologna will be increased to 3 flights per week, Milan-Bergamo to 7 flights and Rome Fiumicino to 5 flights.

Speaking at the press conference in Suceava, Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air, said: “Today we are delighted to announce the opening of our Suceava base and the allocation of two modern Airbus A321neo aircraft that will support operations on five new routes departing from the beautiful city of Suceava. This marks an important milestone for our Romanian network, which now includes 11 routes to 7 countries from Suceava. As we continue to expand the network in Romania, this announcement underpins our growth strategy and commitment to offer ultra-low fares to various destinations in Europe. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers on new and existing flights departing from our new base in Suceava!”

Ioan Măriuța, general director of the International Airport Ștefan cel Mare Suceava said: “The opening of the Wizz Air operational base at Suceava Airport certainly represents an important step in the development of the airport and the area it serves. The increase in the number of operations and the diversification of the portfolio of destinations will bring beneficial effects for the business environment, tourism, but will also lead to the creation of new jobs through the diversification of aeronautical activities in the area. The success we enjoy on the destinations that Wizz Air already operates at Suceava Airport demonstrates the fact that there is demand and interest from the entire community served. Thank you, Wizz Air, for your trust. We hope it will be a long-lasting and beneficial partnership for both parties.”

The newest Wizz Air routes from Suceava



ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM** Suceava – Paris-Beauvais Thursday, Saturday December 15th 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Suceava – Brussels-Charleroi Monday, Wednesday, Friday December 16th 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Suceava – Venice-Treviso Monday, Friday December 16th 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Suceava – Larnaca Tuesday, Saturday December 17th 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Suceava – Eindhoven Tuesday, Saturday December 17th 24.99 EUR / 119 RON