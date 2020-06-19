file photo
Wizz Air re-opens bases in Craiova, Sibiu and Timisoara

By Romania Journal
Wizz Air has reopened its bases in Craiova, Sibiu and Timisoara, with passengers being able to book flights for 35 routes to Germany, Austria and Switzerland. At the same time, all flights to these states had been resumed from the other bases and airports where Wizz Air is operating in Romania.

We are delighted to reopen our bases in Sibiu, Craiov and Timisoara and to resume flights to as many destinations as possible to allow passengers from Romania to visit their relatives who live abroad, or to travel for business or on vacation,” said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communication Manager Wizz Air.

All routes currently operated by Wizz Air in Romania

City Destinations
Bucharest Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Lisbon, Oslo Torp, Geneva, Billund, Malmo, Dortmund, Nurnberg, Stockholm Skavsta, Tel-Aviv
Cluj-Napoca Vienna, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Dortmund, Berlin Schonefeld, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn, Nurnberg, Malmo, Billund
Timișoara Dortmund, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn
Iași Dortmund, Larnaca, Billund
Sibiu Dortmund, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn, Nurnberg
Craiova Koln
Suceava Memmingen
Târgu Mureș Memmingen, Budapest

 

