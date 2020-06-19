Wizz Air re-opens bases in Craiova, Sibiu and Timisoara

Wizz Air has reopened its bases in Craiova, Sibiu and Timisoara, with passengers being able to book flights for 35 routes to Germany, Austria and Switzerland. At the same time, all flights to these states had been resumed from the other bases and airports where Wizz Air is operating in Romania.

“We are delighted to reopen our bases in Sibiu, Craiov and Timisoara and to resume flights to as many destinations as possible to allow passengers from Romania to visit their relatives who live abroad, or to travel for business or on vacation,” said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communication Manager Wizz Air.

All routes currently operated by Wizz Air in Romania

City Destinations Bucharest Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Lisbon, Oslo Torp, Geneva, Billund, Malmo, Dortmund, Nurnberg, Stockholm Skavsta, Tel-Aviv Cluj-Napoca Vienna, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Dortmund, Berlin Schonefeld, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn, Nurnberg, Malmo, Billund Timișoara Dortmund, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn Iași Dortmund, Larnaca, Billund Sibiu Dortmund, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, Memmingen, Frankfurt-Hahn, Nurnberg Craiova Koln Suceava Memmingen Târgu Mureș Memmingen, Budapest