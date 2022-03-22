Wizz Air reopens 26 routes from 7 airports in Romania

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, announces today the gradual reopening of 26 routes from 7 Romanian airports to various destinations in 8 countries. Now, Romanians can travel again to 20 destinations starting in March and April. Seats for the reopened routes are already available online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app from as low as 9.99 EUR / 99 RON*.

Romanian passengers will be able to fly again from Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Timișoara and Bacău with the 26 services departing to 20 destinations in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, England, Belgium, Israel, or Cyprus. These routes add up to the existing ones already operated from Romanian airports to popular destinations. Thus, Romanian passengers will be able to travel again with the low fares from Wizz Air to some of the most coveted cities in Europe and beyond.

The new flights will depart from Cluj-Napoca to Germany (Berlin, Cologne-Bonn and Nürnberg), Italy (Bari and Venice), Spain (Alicante) and Israel (Tel Aviv-Yafo), from Bucharest to Italy (Pisa and Alghero), Spain (Sevilla and Santander) and England (Edinburgh), from Craiova to Germany (Cologne-Bonn), Italy (Bologna), Spain (Barcelona), France (Paris-Beauvais-Tille) and Belgium (Brussels-Charleroi), from Iași to Italy (Bari and Catania), Cyprus (Larnaca) and Israel (Tel Aviv-Yafo), from Sibiu to Germany (Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden) and Spain (Madrid), from Timișoara to Italy (Bari and Venice) and last but not least from Bacău to Italy (Catania).

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce dozens of reopened and brand-new routes throughout our network, among which are the 26 reopened services from Romania. Through these routes, we are offering convenient destinations for Romanians at low fares. We look forward to welcoming the passengers that will travel again to 20 major destinations in Europe from 7 Romanian airports, starting from March and April.”

THE REOPENED WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM ROMANIA

ROUTE STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bacău-Catania April 4th 14.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Alicante March 28th 24.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Berlin March 28th 14.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Bari March 21st 19.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Cologne-Bonn March 28th 24.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Nürnberg March 21st 14.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Tel Aviv-Yafo March 28th 19.99 EUR Cluj-Napoca-Venice-Treviso March 21st 19.99 EUR Craiova-Barcelona April 11st 29.99 EUR Craiova-Bologna March 21st 34.99 EUR Craiova-Paris-Beauvais-Tille April 11st 19.99 EUR Craiova-Cologne-Bonn March 21st 14.99 EUR Craiova-Bruxelles-Charleroi April 11st 24.99 EUR Iași-Bari March 21st 14.99 EUR Iași-Catania March 21st 9.99 EUR Iași-Lacarna March 28th 24.99 EUR Iași-Tel Aviv-Yafo April 11th 29.99 EUR Bucharest-Alghero March 21st 14.99 EUR Bucharest-Edinburgh March 28th 22.99 EUR Bucharest-Pisa March 28th 9.99 EUR Bucharest-Santander March 28th 24.99 EUR Bucharest-Sevilla March 28th 34.99 EUR Sibiu-Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden March 21st 14.99 EUR Sibiu-Madrid March 28th 24.99 EUR Timișoara-Bari March 28th 9.99 EUR Timișoara-Venice-Treviso March 21st 14.99 EUR

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.