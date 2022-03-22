file photo
Wizz Air reopens 26 routes from 7 airports in Romania

By Romania Journal
Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, announces today the gradual reopening of 26 routes from 7 Romanian airports to various destinations in 8 countries. Now, Romanians can travel again to 20 destinations starting in March and April. Seats for the reopened routes are already available online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app from as low as 9.99 EUR / 99 RON*.

Romanian passengers will be able to fly again from Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Timișoara and Bacău with the 26 services departing to 20 destinations in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, England, Belgium, Israel, or Cyprus. These routes add up to the existing ones already operated from Romanian airports to popular destinations. Thus, Romanian passengers will be able to travel again with the low fares from Wizz Air to some of the most coveted cities in Europe and beyond.

The new flights will depart from Cluj-Napoca to Germany (Berlin, Cologne-Bonn and Nürnberg), Italy (Bari and Venice), Spain (Alicante) and Israel (Tel Aviv-Yafo), from Bucharest to Italy (Pisa and Alghero), Spain (Sevilla and Santander) and England (Edinburgh), from Craiova to Germany (Cologne-Bonn), Italy (Bologna), Spain (Barcelona), France (Paris-Beauvais-Tille) and Belgium (Brussels-Charleroi), from Iași to Italy (Bari and Catania), Cyprus (Larnaca) and Israel (Tel Aviv-Yafo), from Sibiu to Germany (Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden) and Spain (Madrid), from Timișoara to Italy (Bari and Venice) and last but not least from Bacău to Italy (Catania).

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce dozens of reopened and brand-new routes throughout our network, among which are the 26 reopened services from Romania. Through these routes, we are offering convenient destinations for Romanians at low fares. We look forward to welcoming the passengers that will travel again to 20 major destinations in Europe from 7 Romanian airports, starting from March and April.”

THE REOPENED WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM ROMANIA

 

ROUTE STARTING FROM FARES FROM
Bacău-Catania April 4th 14.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Alicante March 28th 24.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Berlin March 28th 14.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Bari March 21st 19.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Cologne-Bonn March 28th 24.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Nürnberg March 21st 14.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Tel Aviv-Yafo March 28th 19.99 EUR
Cluj-Napoca-Venice-Treviso March 21st 19.99 EUR
Craiova-Barcelona April 11st 29.99 EUR
Craiova-Bologna March 21st 34.99 EUR
Craiova-Paris-Beauvais-Tille April 11st 19.99 EUR
Craiova-Cologne-Bonn March 21st 14.99 EUR
Craiova-Bruxelles-Charleroi April 11st 24.99 EUR
Iași-Bari March 21st 14.99 EUR
Iași-Catania March 21st 9.99 EUR
Iași-Lacarna March 28th 24.99 EUR
Iași-Tel Aviv-Yafo April 11th 29.99 EUR
Bucharest-Alghero March 21st 14.99 EUR
Bucharest-Edinburgh March 28th 22.99 EUR
Bucharest-Pisa March 28th 9.99 EUR
Bucharest-Santander March 28th 24.99 EUR
Bucharest-Sevilla March 28th 34.99 EUR
Sibiu-Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden March 21st 14.99 EUR
Sibiu-Madrid March 28th 24.99 EUR
Timișoara-Bari March 28th 9.99 EUR
Timișoara-Venice-Treviso March 21st 14.99 EUR

 

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

