Wizz Air Resumes Bucharest & Iasi Flights to Tel Aviv in Sept
Wizz Air announced the resumption of flights from Bucharest Otopeni and Iași to Tel Aviv starting in the first week of September. The route from Bucharest Otopeni to Tel Aviv will restart on September 1st, operating on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and will become a daily flight from September 15th. The Iași – Tel Aviv route will restart on September 4th, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays, and from September 28th will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
As air travel reopens in the region, Wizz Air is rolling out an early return to Tel Aviv, reinstating popular routes for both leisure and business travellers.
With this announcement, Wizz Air is set to once again become the largest European foreign airline in Israel by capacity, putting 31,000 Tel Aviv-bound seats on sale. By resuming flights to Tel Aviv, Wizz Air further strengthens its presence in the region and maintains its solid leading position in Europe and beyond.
RESUMED ROUTES TO TEL AVIV FROM ROMANIA
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|FARES FROM2
|STARTS
|Bucharest Otopeni – Tel Aviv
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Daily flights from September 15th
|RON 319
|1 September 2025
|Iasi – Tel Aviv
|Thursdays, Sundays
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from September 28th
|RON 399
|4 September 2025
