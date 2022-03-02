Wizz Air supports Ukrainian refugees: 100,00 free seats from neighbouring countries in March

Wizz Air today announced it will support Ukrainian refugees by offering them 100,000 free seats* on all continental Europe flights departing from Ukraine’s border countries (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania). Wizz Air is committed to helping the refugees reach their final destinations, wherever that may be. Wizz Air has already added larger planes and extra flights from border countries to Europe to help support the movement of refugees as necessary.

In addition, Wizz Air recognises that many refugees have already started moving and may be stranded in other locations. As such, the airline will also offer a 29.99** Euro rescue fare on all other flights (excluding the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries), as well as a 69.99** Euro rescue fare on all flights to the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries.

Ukrainian refugees wishing to book a flight can do so by visiting: https://wizzair.com/#/rescue. The 100,000 free seats and the rescue fares will be available for travel throughout March. Passengers will be required to provide their Ukrainian passport/ID card number at time of booking and show their Ukrainian passport/ID card at time of check-in.

Customers are still encouraged to check our website, as lower fares may be available. However, we want to ensure that all Ukrainian refugees have access to affordable travel no matter where they are located during this time of crisis.

József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air, said: “Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people during this crisis. We are committed to helping as many Ukrainian refugees as possible to get to a safe place, which is why we will be offering them 100,000 free seats from the border countries and special rescue fares on all other flights. We have already seen great humanitarian efforts on the ground by our people across the network, and as a company we wanted to play our part in these efforts. We would be happy to provide a safe and welcoming journey for these refugees.”

*Free seats:

The indicated number of tickets (100,000) at 0 EUR price applies until availability lasts for selected flights departing in March 2022. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com/#/rescue.