Wizz Air suspends all flights from Chisinau as of March 14

Wizz Air is suspending all flights to and and from Chisinau, Republic of Moldova in about two weeks.

“Wizz Air has been closely monitoring the security situation in Moldova and maintained continuous contact with various local and international authorities and agencies to ensure the highest level of safety and security of operations. Safety of the passengers and crew remains Wizz Air’s number one priority and following the recent developments in Moldova and the elevated, but not imminent, risk in the country’s airspace, Wizz Air has made the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau from the 14th of March,” says a press release of the airline.

After the 14th of March, Wizz Air will offer increased services from Iasi to accommodate Chisinau passengers. This includes a new service from Iasi to Berlin, as well as increasing flight frequency to Barcelona, Milano Bergamo, Bologna, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fiumicino, Dortmund, Larnaca, London Luton, and Treviso from Iasi, which is the closest destination within Wizz Air’s network.

Service from Chisinau to Budapest and Prague will be suspended without a direct replacement from Iasi. Remaining capacity currently operating inbound to Chisinau will be re-allocated to other destinations in the Wizz Air network.

Affected customers, who have booked directly via wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will be notified via e-mail and can opt either for free rebooking, a 120% refund of the original fare in airline credit or a 100% cash refund.