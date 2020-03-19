Wizz Air suspends its flights to Dubai due to the UAE authorities’ restrictions

Wizz Air has announced today that as of 21st of March 2020 it suspends all routes between UAE and Romania (Bucharest – Dubai and Cluj-Napoca – Dubai ) until the 3rd of April 2020 inclusive due to the restrictions imposed by UAE authorities on all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates as a result of the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The flights today between Bucharest and Dubai will be operated but due to the restrictions only UAE citizens will be allowed on the outbound flights to Dubai and only Romanian passengers on the inbound flights to Bucharest.

“Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” reads an airline press release.