Wizz Air suspends its Israel routes to contain Coronavirus outbreak

Wizz Air low-cost carrier has announced today that as of 12 March 2020 it suspends its Tel Aviv and Eilat routes due to the announcement of a 14-day quarantine for all arriving passengers made by the Israeli authorities as a result of the bid to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

Flights from, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Sibiu and Timisoara, to Tel Aviv and Eilat will be suspended until 23 March inclusively.

Passengers with bookings affected by this change will be automatically informed and accommodated on an alternative route at the earliest possible date. Customers who have booked directly on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will receive an email notification, in which they are offered the free rebooking or full refund or 120% refund of the original fare in airline credit. Passengers can choose between the above options by clicking on the link in the e-mail and easily choosing the best option via our self-service platform.

The airline can only inform passengers who made their booking via wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company where they purchased their tickets.