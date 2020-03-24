Wizz Air suspends operations at its bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu

Wizz Air has announced today that it will suspend its operations as of March 25 at midnight, at its bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu, until May 1.

The measures are taken following the Romanian authorities’ restrictions regarding the ban on the foreign citizens to enter Romania, as an effort to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The airline says that all other operations in Romania (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Constanta, Targu Mures and Satu Mare) remain operations, but facing the other restrictions imposed by various countries where Wizz Air is flying from the respective airports.

“Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” reads an airline press release.