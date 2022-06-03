Wizz Air to host another 10 recruitment events in 7 cities across Romania

Wizz Air continues to hire new flight attendants, in an extensive recruitment drive throughout its bases in Romania. The airline is looking forward to welcoming its ambitious crew during 10 new recruitment events that will take place in Romania in June. Those who have always dreamed of a career in the clouds and want to participate can register here.

As part of its widespread efforts to recruit flight attendants, Wizz Air will host a series of events in June dedicated to Romanian aspirants. These will take place in Bucharest, Iasi, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Sibiu and Bacau, offering future flight attendants the chance to discover more about the airline and about aviation. Those present at the event will have the opportunity to apply on the same day for a spot in the airline’s team. Candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9:00 a.m. with an updated CV, and to be prepared for a day full of activities, including a personal presentation, situational role-playing, group exercises, and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications of experienced flight attendants as well as those without experience. Wizz Air crew can expect competitive salaries at one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe, industry-specific training, an training allowance during the 6 weeks of training, free uniforms, unlimited discounted employee tickets, several free tickets and discounts for friends and family, as well as a monthly roster schedule. Flight attendants will work in a friendly and multicultural environment, with access to a variety of exciting career advancement opportunities within Wizz Air, which is now present in over 50 countries.

New flight attendants will also have the chance to become airline ambassadors as part of the Wizz Air Ambassador Program. Between 2022 and 2024, two flight attendants from Romania, Cristina Rada and Liana Sărmășan, are also WIZZ ambassadors, sharing the experience of an “office” among the clouds. All crew members who have been part of the Wizz Air team for at least one year can join the program.

Cristina Rada, flight attendant and WIZZ ambassador, said: “I joined the Wizz Air team in 2019, and recently became a WIZZ ambassador, because I wanted to share to more applicants or even my newer colleagues what it means to have a flight attendant career, the joy and satisfaction of contributing to and ensuring a safe flight for passengers, traveling, and meeting new cultures and people in this beautiful journey. I know that the new candidates are in the same position I was three years ago, and I would mostly like them to know that a career in the sky is an unparalleled experience if they are determined and passionate.”

Andras Rado, Senior Cabin Crew Recruitment Manager at Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is committed to providing candidates – with or without experience – a chance to discover the wonderful career of a flight attendant. So, in the context of Wizz Air’s continued expansion and the return to and even exceeding the capacity from two years ago, we are excited to expand our team across the entire network, including our bases in Romania. We look forward to meeting enthusiastic flight attendants at the recruitment events and sharing more details with them about the career development opportunities that Wizz Air has to offer.”

Next Wizz Air Recruitment events in Romania

DATE LOCATION June 3rd 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași June 8th 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) June 8th 2022 Hotel Rexton, Strada Carol I 49, Craiova June 9th 2022 Hotel Timișoara, Strada Mărășești 1-3, Timișoara June 10th 2022 Hotel Ramada, „Gamma” Hall, Strada Emil Cioran 2, Sibiu June 15th 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași June 16th 2022 Hotel Dumbrava Business Resort, Strada Dumbrava Roșie 2, Bacău June 16th 2022 Hotel Confort, Calea Turzii 48, Cluj-Napoca June 24th 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) June 24th 2022 Hotel Rexton, Strada Carol I 49, Craiova