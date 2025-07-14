Wizz Air to Open First Maintenance Hub in Romania at Băneasa

Wizz Air and Romaero, Romanian aerospace and defense company, have announced the opening of the first dedicated Wizz Air aircraft maintenance center in Romania. The facility will be located within Romaero’s premises near Bucharest Băneasa International Airport. With new aircraft already announced for the airline’s bases in Băneasa, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara by the end of 2025, Wizz Air is set to operate a local fleet of 43 aircraft for the upcoming winter season—making Romania home to the largest fleet in the Wizz Air network, with more aircraft based locally than in any other country.

Set to become operational in October 2025, the Băneasa Maintenance Center marks a strategic milestone for Wizz Air, underscoring its strong commitment to the Romanian market and its contribution to the development of the aviation industry and job creation in the region. The investment will improve operational efficiency and expand the regional maintenance capabilities by providing local maintenance slots, which are increasingly difficult to secure across Europe—especially during peak travel seasons.

The maintenance center will handle both heavy and light maintenance activities, including engine replacements, scheduled checks, and annual inspections for Wizz Air aircraft based in Romania and neighboring countries. Wizz Air has signed a three-year contract with a certified maintenance organization that already supports its operations in Italy and Albania. Together with Romaero’s specialized resources, this partnership will focus on delivering high-quality maintenance services for the airline’s growing fleet.

“This is a major strategic step for Wizz Air,” said Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, during a press conference in Bucharest. “Following the launch of our Băneasa base in April and the recent announcement of a second aircraft allocated to it, we’re proud to unveil yet another key milestone for our Romanian operations. This investment not only improves efficiency and reliability but also supports our continued growth and aligns with our €14 billion ‘Customer First Compass’ transformation initiative. We’re proud to contribute further to the creation of high-skilled local jobs and to strengthen the long-term development of Romanian aviation.”

Bogdan Costaș, CEO of ROMAERO, said: “Wizz Air’s expansion plan aligns with Romaero’s strategy to develop this partnership for the civil MRO segment. We consider this project to be a strategic pillar in Romaero’s recovery plan. We believe in this partnership and the value it brings to the European MRO market, strengthening our presence by providing timely and quality services for Wizz Air aircraft.”

Since launching operations in Romania in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily expanded its investments in the country, recognizing it as a key market. The airline now operates 204 routes from 13 Romanian airports, connecting travelers to 75 destinations across 25 countries. Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara, and employs more than 1,600 people in Romania.