Wizz Air will host another 21 recruitment events in August and September in 7 Romanian cities

Wizz Air airline will host more recruitment events during this summer and in September. The airline continues the recruitment drive throughout seven of its Romanian bases, looking to hire over 100 flight attendants this year alone. All aspirants eager to participate and find out more about the flight attendant career and the benefits at WIZZ should register here. More events are to be announced throughout the year on the airline’s dedicated website page.

Dedicated to new talents in Romania, the airline will host a series of recruitment events in the coming weeks as part of its widespread effort to recruit flight attendants. Four events will take place in each Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, three events in Craiova, two events in each Timisoara, Sibiu and Bacau, offering future flight attendants the chance to discover more about the airline and aviation. Those present at the event will have the opportunity to apply on the same day for a spot in the airline’s team. Candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9:00 a.m., and to be prepared for a day full of activities, including a personal introduction, situational role-playing, group exercise, and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications of experienced flight attendants as well as those without experience and offers a wide range of benefits. Flight attendants can expect a competitive salary, supplemented by sector payments depending on flight duration, and a percentage of the value of the goods sold on board, as well as free industry-specific training, a training allowance during the 6 weeks of training, free uniforms, unlimited discounted employee tickets, several free tickets and discounts for friends and family, as well as a monthly roster schedule. Flight attendants will work in a friendly and multicultural environment, for one of Europe’s fastest growing airlines, with access to a variety of exciting career advancement opportunities in the 50+ countries the airline operates in.

Flight attendants also have the opportunity to become the next WIZZ ambassadors. Only in the most current edition of the Wizz Air Ambassador Programme, that takes place between 2022 and 2024, two flight attendants from Romania, Cristina Rada and Liana Sărmășan, became WIZZ ambassadors. All crew members who have been part of the Wizz Air team for at least one year can join the program. Liana Sărmășan, senior cabin attendant and brand ambassador, said: “Back in 2011, I became one of Wizz Air’s first ambassadors, during the initial edition of this special programme. It was a beautiful experience then, as it is now. Since then, I progressed significantly in my flight attendant career, learning more about people, about the sky and seeing new places almost every other day. Now, I want to showcase the amazing experience of an “office” among the clouds and remind everyone considering becoming a flight attendant that if you truly wish to pursue such a career, sky is the only limit. Discovering more cultures, making friends along the way and, most importantly, seeing the satisfaction of passengers after you do your duty are just the highlight of a flight attendant’s beautiful journey.”

Andras Rado, Senior Cabin Crew Recruitment Manager at Wizz Air, said: “With or without experience, candidates have the opportunity to join Wizz Air’s Romanian team of flight attendants and discover the benefits and wonders of this career. Wizz Air continues to expand its team in Romania and beyond. We look forward to meeting our future flight attendants during the next recruitment events in Romania and sharing more details with them about the career development opportunities at Wizz Air. Get hired in a day, join Wizz Air!”

NEXT WIZZ AIR RECRUITMENT EVENTS IN ROMANIA

DATE LOCATION August 4th 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași August 5th 2022 Hotel Rexton, Strada Carol I 49, Craiova August 8th 2022 Hotel Ramada, „Gamma” Hall, Strada Emil Cioran 2, Sibiu August 10th 2022 Hotel Confort, Calea Turzii 48, Cluj-Napoca August 10th 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) August 12th 2022 Hotel Dumbrava Business Resort, Strada Dumbrava Roșie 2, Bacău August 12th 2022 Ibis Timisoara City Center, Strada Coriolan Brediceanu 18, Timișoara August 19th 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași August 25th 2022 Hotel Confort, Calea Turzii 48, Cluj-Napoca August 26th 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) September 1st 2022 Ibis Timisoara City Center, Strada Coriolan Brediceanu 18, Timișoara September 2nd 2022 Hotel Dumbrava Business Resort, Strada Dumbrava Roșie 2, Bacău September 2nd 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) September 7th 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași September 9th 2022 Hotel Confort, Calea Turzii 48, Cluj-Napoca September 9th 2022 Hotel Rexton, Strada Carol I 49, Craiova September 9th 2022 Hotel Ramada, „Gamma” Hall, Strada Emil Cioran 2, Sibiu September 23rd 2022 Hotel Confort, Calea Turzii 48, Cluj-Napoca September 23rd 2022 Hotel Vienna House, Calea Bucureștilor 283, București (Otopeni) September 29th 2022 Hotel Rexton, Strada Carol I 49, Craiova September 30th 2022 Hotel International, Strada Palat 5A, Iași