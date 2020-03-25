Wizz Airs suspends all flights to Germany and France due to the restrictions imposed by the Romanian authorities

Wizz Air has announced that starting today, March 25, 23:00hrs local hour, it will suspend all flights connecting Romania to France and Germany until April 8. The airline says in a press release that the measure is due to the restrictions imposed by the Romanian authorities to all commercial flights operated to these countries within efforts to limit the novel Coronavirus epidemic.

At the same time, due to the travel restrictions in Europe, Wizz Air is also suspending flights from Luton airport, London to Constanta, Satu Mare, Suceava and Targu Mures, starting today, March 25 until April 30.

“Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” reads an airline press release.

Wizz Air has suspended flights to several other countries in the past weeks.