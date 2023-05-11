WNS Global Services extends their lease contract for the offices in West Gate Business District

WNS Global Services, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM), extends their lease agreement for 3,800 sqm of office space in the H5 building located in the West Gate Business District complex.

“A global leader in BPM, which has constantly increased its presence on the Romanian market, chooses to extend its contract with West Gate and demonstrates, beyond the loyalty materialized in over 16 years of presence with us, the excellent quality and facilities of the host space, as well as the constant attention of our team to provide the best experiences to our partners,” stated Ștefan Tudos, Vice President, Genesis Property.

West Gate Business District is the most important office park in the western area of Bucharest. The offices cover a rentable area of 75,000 square meters and provide high-quality locations for companies interested in integrated office spaces, in a complex with over 12,000 sqm of green space.

WNS provides BPM services to over 400 clients in 10 industries. Globally, the company has 43,000 employees. The company’s footprint covers 16 countries, including China, Costa Rica, India, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The West Gate office park comprises five buildings, each with a usable area of 15,000 sqm, with superior quality Class A offices and auxiliary spaces.