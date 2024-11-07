Women and Gen Z to Spend Less This Black Friday, Study Shows

Women are more affected by inflation than men, according to the same Revolut study, with 47% of responses (vs 40% for men) indicating a reduction in the amounts spent on the occasion of this event. Young people are also less willing to spend large amounts (GenZ – 48% of responses, the highest percentage of all age groups).

Almost a third of Romanian respondents stated, however, that although their purchasing power has not changed, they will be more selective and responsible with their purchases on Black Friday 2024 (34% of total respondents). In this case, the differences between the two sexes are not radical (35% women vs. 33% men), but among all ages, those in the 25-34 age group turn out to be the most responsible with their own pocket (43%) .

However, one in ten Romanians says they don’t shop on Black Friday, and women (13%) seem less interested in this event than men (9%).