Women and Gen Z to Spend Less This Black Friday, Study Shows

Reasons Romanians Shop on Black Friday:
- 46% for discounts and promotions on products they usually don’t buy because they are too expensive
- 45% to take advantage of discounts and promotions on products they regularly buy throughout the year
- 33% to prepare Christmas gifts
- 25% to treat themselves to small pleasures
- 14% for household essentials (detergents, cosmetics).
Most Romanians believe that Black Friday is still a good opportunity to make purchases. More specifically, 86% of respondents strongly agree that Black Friday is a good shopping opportunity, compared to 11% who strongly agree that it’s not a great deal. Four out of ten Romanians think they can find good deals on Black Friday. Two out of ten consumers believe that, as long as you are a smart shopper and know how to compare offers and find the best discounts, Black Friday does not lose its appeal. There are also Romanians who are even willing to borrow or take out loans to get their hands on the best offers (8%) and just as many would save for the same purpose.
Romanians’ preferences regarding ways to shop on Black Friday:
30% go to stores because they can pick up the products immediately, without waiting for delivery Generation Z (39%) are by far the followers of this style of shopping on Black Friday.
15% go to stores because they don’t have to worry about returns, wrong size, etc.
8% prefer stores because that way they avoid online scams 6% say that this is how they support small businesses and make them traffic in entrepreneurs’ stores.
