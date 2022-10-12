Women for women – Uber launches new solution for female drivers

In response to the need to order rides with and for women, the company has launched a program to encourage female drivers to join the platform. Starting in July, female drivers can choose to receive orders exclusively from women. In Romania alone, more than 5,000 rides have already been made using this service, and several hundred new female drivers have joined the platform in that time.

The safety of users – passengers and drivers who work with the platform, both men and women – is of utmost importance to Uber. The company is constantly introducing additional features and procedures to improve the safety of rides, conducting educational activities, and encouraging the reporting of any untoward incidents.

Based on conversations with female drivers, Uber has introduced a product that allows them to accept rides exclusively from women riders. This option can be turned on at will (e.g., at night) and off as needed.

The “women riders preference” product focuses on connecting female drivers with female passengers, so if a ride is ordered by a woman for someone else, the female driver may refuse the service.

The implementation of the new feature is one of many measures aimed at increasing the number of female drivers cooperating with the platform and reducing the gender disparity behind the wheel. Data from DRPCIV in 2020 showed that one third of Romanian drivers are women, but the share of female drivers on the platform does not exceed 3.6 percent. Among passengers, the number of women and men is proportional.

The number of female drivers for the platform is considerably lower than for male drivers. The launch is the first step in the direction to change this and thus providing a more comfortable travel experience for both parties – both female passengers and drivers, says Iwona Kruk, a spokeswoman for Uber.

The pilot version of the product was already launched four years ago in Saudi Arabia and has been very popular. In Central and Eastern Europe, the option of choosing female passengers is available to drivers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

The product was implemented in July and has since been eagerly tested by female drivers. In Romania, more than 5,000 trips have already been made thanks to the feature.