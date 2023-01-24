Women in Tech® Global opens a new chapter in Romania

Women in Tech® Global announce the opening of a new chapter in Romania, starting activities in November 2022.

A Kick-off event to meet the community and present the objectives and initiatives of Women in Tech® Romania will take place the 26th of January 2023, in Bucharest, at Mindspace Victoriei at 6:30 PM.

The event will offer the opportunity to present the members of our team and the activities scheduled for 2023, also gathering panelists to discuss “Continuous Learning and growth mindset”. The audience will be also invited to a networking session.

Women in Tech® is the world’s leading organization for Inclusion, Diversity & Equity in STEM, counting over 250,000 members across the world with chapters in 6 continents.

With their Head Office in Paris, WIT is a Global Movement that has chapters now in 45 countries, focusing on 4 primary areas that are a call for action:

● Education,

● Business,

● Social Inclusion and

● Advocacy.

The desire to open a chapter in Romania was born the day we found out that Women in Tech Global was in dozens of countries in the world and Romania was not in the list.

Regarding gender in tech in Romania : the country can be proud of a solid foundation :

➡ A good level of trained women (32% of the ICT graduates 1)

➡ Almost no salary gap (2.4%) – Romania is 2nd in Europe2

➡ Successes of tech startups led/founded by Females3.

According to European statistics, Romania is one of the leading countries in terms of the percentage of women among specialists in the IT&C industry. Eurostat data for 2020 showed that 26.2% of IT&C specialists in Romania were women, our country ranking the third in the EU in

this regard.

Plans for the coming months

The planned actions to create impact :

▶ In partnership with schools and NGOs: educational programs to inform and inspire girls

about STEM studies and a career in tech;

▶ In partnership with venues/companies: physical and online events (presentations, panels,

networking, resource bank);

They are committed to support :

● Romanian teenage girls – we are preparing specific educational programs for schools;

● Women looking for a career change to Tech – we are preparing events to guide them;

● Women already working in Tech, willing to learn from each other, share expertise, experience and strength, willing to promote their companies – discussions, panels and events. Their objective is also to contribute to put Romania on the map of amazing Tech companies and initiatives driven by Romanian women in Tech.

Ultimately they aim to support the entire community and thus contribute to Romanian society’s healthy development and image.