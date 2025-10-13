Wonderful, the global enterprise AI agent platform, is entering the Romanian market and has appointed Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager.

The opening of the local office marks another step in the company’s accelerated international expansion, following a $34 million funding round raised in July.

Wonderful has developed a multilingual AI agent platform capable of managing voice interactions and natural Romanian language conversations—alongside 22 other European languages—via chat and email for enterprise call center operations. Uniquely, the company combines a powerful AI platform with best-in-class local deployment, with dedicated teams on the ground in each market to ensure flawless delivery. The company’s local launch is part of its strategy to expand rapidly across global markets, powered by its $34 million seed round led by Index Ventures and joined by Bessemer Venture Partners and Vine Ventures—some of the world’s most prestigious investment funds, managing over $20 billion in assets.

“I believe that AI integration is the greatest advantage a company can have in today’s competitive landscape. With a strong base of experts, an IT ecosystem that rapidly adopts new technologies, and a thriving BPO industry, Romania is uniquely positioned for natural language AI adoption.

Our technology enables AI agents to hold natural conversations and perform actions autonomously. This isn’t a robotic IVR system—it’s an AI voice capable of human-like dialogue, intelligently handling interruptions, pronouncing words accurately, adapting speech rhythm, detecting emotional tone, and filtering background noise.

Every conversation, call, or ticket helps the system become smarter. agenticAI’s costs are significantly lower than traditional call center teams—and more importantly, AI agents actually solve problems, leading to better service, shorter wait times, and higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS),” said Lucia Stoicescu, Country Manager of Wonderful Romania.

Fluent Romanian AI Agents for Complex Enterprise Needs

Wonderful’s AI agents speak fluent Romanian, mastering definite articles, diacritics, and the subtleties of polite speech across different registers. The platform allows AI agents to manage a wide range of natural-language tasks without human intervention and serves enterprises in sectors such as telecommunications, utilities and energy, healthcare, retail, banking, and insurance.

These industries—especially those with high customer service demands—face increasing SLA requirements, complex system integrations, and large call volumes across fragmented support channels (email, voice, chat). Scaling support teams during growth or peak periods remains a challenge, while the need for multilingual solutions continues to rise.

To thrive in today’s market, companies need automation that is robust, flexible, and fully compliant with GDPR, the EU AI Act, DORA, SOC2, and NIS2 standards.

Lucia Stoicescu has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, primarily in fintech, telecom, and medtech, holding top management roles—most recently as CEO of Romanian software company mindit.io.