Workspaces designed to help you create, collaborate and grow

In 2025, as hybrid working increasingly solidifies its place, traditional company headquarters are fast being reimagined as dynamic workplace communities. Monotonous rows of workstations in grey open-plan spaces are progressively becoming a thing of the past. Whilst there’s no one-size-fits-all, companies around the globe are now seeking environments that emphasise solutions which focus on collaboration, creativity, and enhanced social interaction. This new approach not only reduces the need for extensive real estate but also significantly improves the quality of workspaces, nurturing a sense of community and connection among employees, and likeminded businesses.

Leading this transformation is International Work Group (IWG), the world’s largest provider of hybrid-working solutions. CEO and Founder Mark Dixon emphasises the importance of designing spaces that build community and encourage interaction. “It’s not enough to just ask people to come to a building and assume that they’ll be collaborating or that they’ll be creative,” Dixon says. “Companies that are really focused on driving collaboration are putting money into smaller, high-quality workspaces that are designed to produce an environment in which people can come together effectively and interact and exchange ideas.” Dixon adds that creating an inspiring and fulfilling ‘hybrid hub’ is crucial in attracting and retaining top talent, especially in a competitive job market.

According to IWG’s recent report, The Future of Work: A Trends Forecast for 2024, it’s no longer enough to simply ask staff to come into a building. Instead, companies are investing in high-quality workspaces, like Spaces (part of IWG), which are designed to maximise collaboration and creativity.

In fact, at Spaces, it’s all about the vibe – these shared coworking environments offer unique networking opportunities with other businesses and professionals, creating a dynamic community atmosphere. The connections made here can lead to valuable partnerships, collaborations, and business development, acting as a springboard for future success. Networking events within these spaces also provide essential learning and growth opportunities, particularly for emerging businesses. Building a strong workplace community not only enhances individual productivity, but also drives collective success.

The trending hybrid hub is often accompanied by a network of local co-working locations, which allow businesses to shake off the need for long-term leases, liberate workers from the maligned daily commute and become part of the local ecosystem.

The benefits of hybrid working for growing businesses are obvious. Imagine a happier, more focused workforce, with the freedom to work from wherever they want when needed, without sacrificing the collaborative energy of an office environment or their ability to hit deadlines. Employees can reduce commutes and gain precious family time. With a hybrid working model, workers can seamlessly blend professional and personal worlds, achieving a harmony that once seemed impossible.

Interact with your work tribe

Nowadays, many people split their working days between a main office and a satellite office closer to home. This means no matter where you find yourself, you can choose a communal workspace designed to encourage interaction. These spaces are so important. They are the places where casual conversations happen naturally and where people can gather for a drink. Café-style tables and lounge areas signal that you’re open for a chat, while private offices are available for focused work when needed.

Collaboration is a rich source of creativity, fresh ideas and simple enjoyment. Encouraging team interactions and rapport is essential for growth. Despite the many benefits of hybrid working, setting aside time to be physically present together helps build a supportive work community.

Research from Cornell University highlights that sharing lunch can significantly boost employee morale. Kevin Kniffin, the study’s author, points out, “Eating together is a more intimate act than looking over an Excel spreadsheet together. That intimacy spills back over into work.” Designate a day to visit the work canteen with your team, order a Deliveroo together, or crack open your lunchboxes. The key is that sharing a meal provides an opportunity for open conversations about any concerns, work-related or otherwise, in a relaxed setting. This practice helps alleviate feelings of isolation and, most importantly, brings joy to the workplace.

Enabling a better work-life balance

Hybrid working means employees are no longer confined to a single location, allowing them to strike a more efficient and enjoyable balance between professional and personal commitments.

Research conducted by IWG found that the effects are overwhelmingly positive. They found 82% of workers claimed it made them feel happier and more motivated, with 55% reporting reduced stress levels. Plus, with no wasted commuting time, respondents said they now have more time to invest in family, friends, exercise, and overall wellness.

Juggling all these things can be one of the most stressful things in everyday life. It is an indisputable upside of the various lockdowns that most people now have a degree more flexibility in their lives but maintaining that flexibility without emptying the office (and losing all those valuable informal interactions) is a tricky balancing act.

Fitness is often one of the first things that gets dropped when workload is heavy. Many businesses are offering their employees on-site options such as lunchtime yoga or morning running clubs giving employees the opportunity to work up a sweat and the satisfaction that they are doing something important for themselves.

The mental health benefits of exercise and being outside are well documented, meaning employers can also reap the rewards of a happier and more productive workforce. Successful communities are often built on the simplest human needs – trust, openness, and the ability to find some balance in life. They allow people to thrive, and both individual and collective performance rises when there’s a sense of harmony at work.

These are important factors in any organization – having flexible, modern office space that provides room for conversations and a hybrid approach to working, is the perfect platform for a working community that is stable and committed.

However you like to work, you’ll find our community of creative workspaces give you a place to thrive. Visit spacesworks.com to learn more about the Spaces network and solutions in Romania and worldwide.