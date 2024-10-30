World Class Romania has announced the opening of another premium club with swimming pool. The new club will be located at One High District, a state-of-the-art residential and business development in Bucharest.

Set to open in 2025, the new World Class One High District will feature 2,400 square meters of cutting-edge fitness and swimming space, complemented by a 300 sqm terrace with stunning lake views. The club’s facilities are designed to offer a holistic health and fitness journey, including a semi-Olympic pool, a SkillX functional training area, a dedicated Group Training studio and a HIIT/Experience Boxing studio. Additionally, the club will include modern locker rooms for children, further emphasizing its family-friendly environment.

“World Class continues to expand in strategic locations, important residential and business hubs like One High District, where the demand for premium fitness and wellness services is growing.

Our vison is to provide more Romanians with access to state-of-the-art health, fitness and swimming centers that meet their evolving needs for both physical and mental well-being to live a healthy life.

This new club is part of our ongoing commitment to offering a state-of-the-art health, wellness experience, combining premium health and fitness services with an inspiring and motivating environment. As we grow, we’re not just adding new clubs and swimming pools, but we are making it easier for more Romanians to be more active more often in key locations across the country, in order to embrace a healthier lifestyle”, said Kent Orrgren, World Class Romania CEO.

The new club will offer a premium experience through state-of-the-art equipment, expert trainers and tailored fitness and swimming programs for adults and children.

One High District is located in the northern part of Bucharest, has easy access to green spaces, modern living solutions and business hubs.